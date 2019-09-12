Mylan N V (MYL) Holding Maintained by Ion Asset Management Ltd; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Raised Position

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 82,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 290,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 207,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 8.49 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 4.31M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA tentatively OK’s Mylan’s pemetrexed; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,973.39 up 116.51 points – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “February 2019 Options Now Available For Mylan (MYL) – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mylan N.V. (MYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based City Trust Fl has invested 0.92% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,340 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Lc has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 6,356 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 1.09M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 9,171 are held by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Com. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 232,269 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management LP invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,237 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 14,283 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Trust L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Victory Capital invested in 592,726 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 118,982 shares. Bailard reported 8,339 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.