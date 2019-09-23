Mylan N V (MYL) Holding Has Raised by Ion Asset Management Ltd; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Its Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding by $1.88 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 1.98 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 14/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: Advair Diskus Delay Impacted Generics; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Net $87.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: 15 percent of Mylan workforce laid off at Morgantown plant; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 128.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 45,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 220,236 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 4,500 shares. Schroder Inv Group Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 895,714 shares. Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,800 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 15,401 shares. Paloma has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 0.02% or 13,817 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.34% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 67,801 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 74,726 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 16,184 shares. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Leavell Investment Management accumulated 6,199 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Liability has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). London Of Virginia stated it has 309,709 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,230 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,319 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG).

