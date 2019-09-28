Mylan N V (MYL) Holding Has Lifted by R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $4.33 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 20.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 32,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 124,658 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75M, down from 156,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 3.50 million shares traded or 122.86% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 8.02 million shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Migdal Insurance Adds Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5); 28/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4,494 shares to 190,192 shares, valued at $5.52B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,550 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise holds 0% or 137 shares. Moreover, First Savings Bank And Company Of Newtown has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,763 shares. Daiwa Secs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 7,475 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 6,800 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 27,344 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Transamerica Advsrs accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 308,150 shares. Amer Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 0.32% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Brandywine Invest Ltd Llc has 160,924 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Company invested in 5,643 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 156 are owned by Sun Life Fincl. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 49,559 shares to 512,179 shares, valued at $22.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11 million for 9.49 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

