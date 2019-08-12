Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Washington Capital Management Lifted Stake by $615,020 as Market Valuation Declined; Tig Advisors Has Lowered Its Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stake by $677,600

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 1.66 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 6.41 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR ECONAZOLE NITRATE ON APRIL 18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Corsair Limited Partnership reported 1.08% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $578,275 activity. Hinman Wayne A had bought 5,000 shares worth $55,025 on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, June 4. QUINN JEFFRY N had bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.06% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 91 shares.