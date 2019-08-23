Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Washington Capital Management Increased Its Position by $615,020 as Stock Price Declined; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Holds Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 46,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 109,370 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 62,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.77 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.14M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Oncology Portfolio With Launch of Generic Mutamycin Injection; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares to 27,794 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

