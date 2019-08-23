Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Washington Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $7.30 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 53,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 59,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, down from 113,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 656,544 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 2.88M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5); 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82 million for 21.65 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 38,904 shares to 521,350 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 19,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,580 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) or 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings.