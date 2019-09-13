Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Upped Stake; Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $322,123

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 3,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 137,766 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55M, down from 141,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.45. About 1.43M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 722,385 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202970 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,577 shares to 38,957 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.66 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.