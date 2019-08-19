Mylan N.V. (MYL) At $18.53 Forms Bottom; Shorts at BIONOMICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (BNOEF) Raised By 7.41%

BIONOMICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) had an increase of 7.41% in short interest. BNOEF’s SI was 17,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.41% from 16,200 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 8 days are for BIONOMICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)’s short sellers to cover BNOEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.012 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer in Australia, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $13.24 million. It operates through Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product pipeline includes BNC210, a novel and proprietary negative allosteric modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder, as well as is in the initiation of a Phase II clinical trial in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder; BNC375, a small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's disease; BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that targets cancer stem cells; and BNC105, a vascular disrupting agent for the treatment of cancer, as well as disrupts the blood vessels that nourish tumors in cancer treatment.

