Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Comparing side by side

Since Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 23 0.84 N/A 0.44 47.83 Zoetis Inc. 106 9.72 N/A 2.77 41.45

Table 1 highlights Mylan N.V. and Zoetis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zoetis Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Mylan N.V. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Mylan N.V.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Zoetis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mylan N.V. and Zoetis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7% Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

Mylan N.V. has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zoetis Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mylan N.V. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zoetis Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Zoetis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Mylan N.V. and Zoetis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 4 9 2.69 Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Mylan N.V.’s average price target is $33.69, while its potential upside is 83.70%. Competitively the average price target of Zoetis Inc. is $118.63, which is potential -3.61% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Mylan N.V. is looking more favorable than Zoetis Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mylan N.V. and Zoetis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 94.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 0.29% are Zoetis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72% Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31%

For the past year Mylan N.V. had bearish trend while Zoetis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats Mylan N.V. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.