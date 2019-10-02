Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Comparing side by side

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 20 1.00 512.72M 0.44 47.83 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57 14.99 8.85M 2.56 21.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mylan N.V. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mylan N.V. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Mylan N.V. is currently more expensive than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mylan N.V. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 2,566,166,166.17% 2% 0.7% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15,515,427.77% 21.4% 14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Mylan N.V. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mylan N.V. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Mylan N.V. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 1 3 2.75 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Mylan N.V. is $25, with potential upside of 32.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of Mylan N.V. shares and 97.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Mylan N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.69% -3.16% 10.58% 31.56% -30.44% 36.16%

For the past year Mylan N.V. had bearish trend while Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mylan N.V. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.