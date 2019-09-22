Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 22 0.96 N/A 0.44 47.83 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.57 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mylan N.V. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mylan N.V. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Mylan N.V.’s 1.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.36 beta which makes it 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mylan N.V. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Mylan N.V. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 1 3 2.75 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Mylan N.V.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 19.05%. Competitively the average target price of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7.17, which is potential 114.67% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Mylan N.V., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mylan N.V. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Mylan N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95%

For the past year Mylan N.V. was less bearish than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.