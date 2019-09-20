Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Comparing side by side

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 22 0.95 N/A 0.44 47.83 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Mylan N.V. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7% Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.76 beta indicates that Mylan N.V. is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mylan N.V. Its rival Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mylan N.V. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 1 3 2.75 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mylan N.V.’s upside potential is 19.05% at a $25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mylan N.V. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 55.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72% Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42%

For the past year Mylan N.V. had bearish trend while Agile Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mylan N.V. beats Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.