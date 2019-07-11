Mylan Laboratories (MYL) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Cut Its Holding by $3.31 Million as Shares Declined; Dean Capital Management Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (MYL) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 114,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 114,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.48 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.38, REV VIEW $12.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 02/05/2018 – Migdal Insurance Adds Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 297,217 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has 91 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 115,438 shares stake.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mylan: The Free Fall Continues – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big Banks, PepsiCo, Tesla, Amneal Pharma, Homebuliders – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYMC, MYL, YELP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan down 5% on continued EpiPen shortage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan’s (MYL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MYL’s profit will be $487.50 million for 4.90 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.29% EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emer Mkts (EEMS) by 20,000 shares to 91,200 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group by 21,495 shares to 11,950 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,865 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust.