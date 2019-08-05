Myers Industries (MYE) to pay $0.14 on Oct 2, 2019; Shorts at C21 INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CXXIF) Lowered By 87.5%

Myers Industries Inc (NYSE:MYE) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:MYE) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Myers Industries Inc’s current price of $16.17 translates into 0.83% yield. Myers Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 104,796 shares traded. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 21.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 06/03/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER NET SALES INCREASED 13.6% TO $140.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 14/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND GROWTH OF BUSINESS, TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 06/03/2018 – Myers Industries Sees 2018 Revenue Up Low-to-Mid-Single-Digits on a Constant Currency Basis; 03/05/2018 – Airgain: Sims Succeeds Charles Myers; 12/03/2018 – Law Firm O’Melveny & Myers Steps Aside From Paul Marciano Investigation; 04/04/2018 – dvsAnalytics Announces Hardy Myers as CEO; 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q Gross Profit Margin Rises to 30.9%; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Names Betsy Atkins, Dee Dee Myers and Wendy Webb to Board

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $573.42 million. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands. It currently has negative earnings. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors.