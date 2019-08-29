Myers Industries (MYE) to pay $0.14 on Oct 2, 2019; AMP LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (AMLTF) SI Increased By 3.02%

AMP LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AMLTF) had an increase of 3.02% in short interest. AMLTF’s SI was 8.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.02% from 8.46 million shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 17427 days are for AMP LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AMLTF)’s short sellers to cover AMLTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 308 shares traded. AMP Limited (OTCMKTS:AMLTF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Myers Industries Inc (NYSE:MYE) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:MYE) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Myers Industries Inc’s current price of $16.81 translates into 0.80% yield. Myers Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 121,519 shares traded. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 21.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 14/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND GROWTH OF BUSINESS, TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/03/2018 – Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – DoJ TN Western: U.S. Attorney Chris Myers to Serve on Native American Issues and Controlled Substance Subcommittees; 26/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Myers names teacher of the year; 06/03/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER NET SALES INCREASED 13.6% TO $140.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 02/04/2018 – Myers Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Fort Myers Police Department chooses NC4 Street Smart® to help fight crime; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE THAT TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE UP LOW-TO-MID SINGLE-DIGITS ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Myers Industries Sees 2018 Revenue Up Low-to-Mid-Single-Digits on a Constant Currency Basis

Another recent and important AMP Limited (OTCMKTS:AMLTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “AMP Ltd.: Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2018.

AMP Limited operates as an independent wealth management firm primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, Australian Wealth Protection, AMP Bank, New Zealand Financial Services, and Australian Mature divisions. It has a 8.47 P/E ratio. It provides financial advice, superannuation, retirement income, and other investment products for retail customers; superannuation services for businesses; income protection, disability and life insurance, and selected banking products; administration, banking, and investment services for self-managed superannuation funds; and residential mortgages, deposits, transaction banking, and self-managed superannuation fund products.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $596.65 million. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands. It currently has negative earnings. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Myers Industries, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 30.28 million shares or 0.82% less from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion State Bank has 0% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) for 32 shares. Grp reported 26,618 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc owns 10,200 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). 1,028 were reported by Ls Invest Advisors Limited. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested in 7,915 shares. Sei reported 239 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company invested in 94,335 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,140 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 35,119 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 25,799 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 662,052 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 56,674 shares.

More notable recent Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tata Motors and Caleres among consumer gainers; The J. M. Smucker among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.