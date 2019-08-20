Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Forms $15.53 Double Top; Van Berkom & Associates Boosted Its Thor Inds (THO) Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Thor Inds Inc (THO) stake by 11.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 84,648 shares as Thor Inds Inc (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 829,632 shares with $51.74M value, up from 744,984 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 449,898 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) formed double top with $16.93 target or 9.00% above today’s $15.53 share price. Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) has $551.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 55,350 shares traded. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 21.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 09/03/2018 – Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 06/03/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER NET SALES INCREASED 13.6%; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Myers Industries 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Margo Myers Communications Focuses on Executive Coaching, Communications Consulting; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE THAT TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE UP LOW-TO-MID SINGLE-DIGITS ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Names Betsy Atkins, Dee Dee Myers and Wendy Webb to Board; 06/03/2018 – Myers Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 29/04/2018 – Jordan Myers, James McGinnis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Myers Industries, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 30.28 million shares or 0.82% less from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 239 shares. D E Shaw And has 42,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 57,945 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) or 18,568 shares. First Advsr Lp invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.11% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Capstone Fincl Advisors Inc holds 0.04% or 13,298 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 22,960 shares. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,375 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0% or 2,705 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 56,560 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 24,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) for 11,390 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) stake by 80,572 shares to 1.43M valued at $67.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) stake by 3,663 shares and now owns 253,071 shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was reduced too.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. $202,880 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares were bought by ZIEMER JAMES L.

