Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Forms $15.12 Double Top; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut By $6.15 Million Its Gogo (GOGO) Stake

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) formed double top with $16.48 target or 9.00% above today’s $15.12 share price. Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) has $536.66M valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 166,677 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 21.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 04/04/2018 – dvsAnalytics Announces Hardy Myers as CEO; 06/03/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER NET SALES INCREASED 13.6%; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 24C; 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN SAYS CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING CO; 06/03/2018 – Myers Industries 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 06/04/2018 – UK law firm Allen & Overy in merger talks with U.S firm O’Melveny & Myers -Legal Week; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased Gogo Inc (GOGO) stake by 18.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as Gogo Inc (GOGO)’s stock declined 19.42%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 6.77 million shares with $30.38M value, down from 8.31M last quarter. Gogo Inc now has $341.71 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 1.51 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations

Among 2 analysts covering Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gogo has $1000 highest and $7 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 119.07% above currents $3.88 stock price. Gogo had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Gogo Shares Jumped 20% Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gogo (GOGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gogo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gogo +8% on revenue beat, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gogo (GOGO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $859,873 activity. 5,000 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares with value of $20,000 were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H. On Wednesday, August 21 TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought $258,479 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 65,651 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 101,600 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Penn Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.32M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 6,167 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,963 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 702,662 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,427 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 1.28M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 16,025 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 263,321 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Ltd has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 23,826 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 45,943 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 24,801 shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 329,600 shares to 973,500 valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 456,400 shares and now owns 1.60M shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Myers Industries, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 30.28 million shares or 0.82% less from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank reported 695 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 194,679 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 662,052 shares. Northern Trust invested in 1.11 million shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 54,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 291 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,140 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 4.68 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) for 1,028 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).