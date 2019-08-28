Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Rubber & Plastics company, Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Myers Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.77% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Myers Industries Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.89% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Myers Industries Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries Inc. 0.00% -2.10% -1.00% Industry Average 4.36% 16.30% 5.24%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Myers Industries Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 112.40M 2.58B 14.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Myers Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.25 2.47

The peers have a potential upside of 91.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Myers Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myers Industries Inc. -9% -15.91% -9.06% -0.55% -21.88% 7.02% Industry Average 1.86% 1.77% 8.86% 18.32% 22.19% 22.19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myers Industries Inc. are 2.1 and 1.6. Competitively, Myers Industries Inc.’s peers have 2.14 and 1.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. Myers Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myers Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that Myers Industries Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Myers Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 15.20% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Myers Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Myers Industries Inc.’s peers beat Myers Industries Inc.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. The Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, and general shop supplies, as well as brake, transmission, and allied service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company brands, as well as under Elrick, Fleetline, and MTS brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.