Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Contrasting side by side

Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) are two firms in the Rubber & Plastics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries Inc. 18 1.03 N/A -0.06 0.00 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 28 1.39 N/A 1.22 26.95

In table 1 we can see Myers Industries Inc. and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0.00% 37.9% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Myers Industries Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Myers Industries Inc. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myers Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Myers Industries Inc. and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 3.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Myers Industries Inc. and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 84.5%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Myers Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myers Industries Inc. -9% -15.91% -9.06% -0.55% -21.88% 7.02% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -1.5% 1.23% 22.02% 36.91% 25.8% 40.58%

For the past year Myers Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. beats Myers Industries Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. The Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, and general shop supplies, as well as brake, transmission, and allied service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company brands, as well as under Elrick, Fleetline, and MTS brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.