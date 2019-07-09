Mycio Wealth Partners Upped Its At&T (T) Position by $649,419 as Valuation Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose While Tt International Has Trimmed Its Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 20,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,864 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 27,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 24.96M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS

Tt International decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 60,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $195.68. About 526,132 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

