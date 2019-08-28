Mycio Wealth Partners Stake in At&T (T) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 20,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,864 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 27,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 12.64 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 2.23M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

