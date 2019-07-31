Mycio Wealth Partners Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Upped as Market Value Rose; Robotti Robert Has Raised Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $3.45 Million as Share Price Declined

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.63. About 3.61M shares traded or 56.29% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79M, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $228.25. About 1.52 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 15,416 shares to 5,106 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 1.31M shares or 2.3% of the stock. 5,785 are held by Leavell Inv Management. Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 477 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp, Ohio-based fund reported 232 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 42,729 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 6,467 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Town Country State Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,545 shares. Essex Fin Inc invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 3,312 shares stake. Somerset invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 52,966 are held by First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 100,500 shares. Country Trust State Bank invested in 0% or 37 shares. Smithfield reported 1,790 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,892 shares.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

