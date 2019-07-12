Mycio Wealth Partners Raised Rogers (ROG) Position; Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 26.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc acquired 22,818 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock rose 38.60%. The Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 107,980 shares with $17.16 million value, up from 85,162 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $3.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $163.34. About 86,726 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. See Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased Chubb Limited stake by 5,734 shares to 1.04 million valued at $146.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 13,645 shares and now owns 42,172 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 14,000 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 4,120 shares. Burney Communications accumulated 41,292 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc holds 8,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Co owns 2,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 123 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 22,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 3,565 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,268 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Incorporated holds 5,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Fmr Limited Com holds 0% or 13 shares. 171,969 are held by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Roche, Spark push back takeover deadline in $4.3 billion deal – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 222,504 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 61.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MLN AND $22.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED; BUILDING ON AN ALREADY; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Sees 2018 Rev $79M-$82M; 15/03/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $18.0 MLN AND $20.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Rev $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Had Seen 2018 Rev $89M-$92M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175M Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $90.0 MLN TO $93.0 MLN

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $144.69 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Asure Software (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 10th – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 5th – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.