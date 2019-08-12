Mycio Wealth Partners Raised Its Paccar (PCAR) Position by $1.49 Million; As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Share Price Declined, Arizona State Retirement System Raised by $337,249 Its Stake

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 260,437 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, up from 252,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 1.05 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 403,664 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,308 shares to 36,834 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 4,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,022 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 71,505 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors invested in 0.02% or 8,400 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.29% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Lc has invested 0.13% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Lpl Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 107,665 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 128,496 shares. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 635 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Savant Cap Ltd holds 6,351 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Oppenheimer & Company holds 40,082 shares. Horrell Capital owns 1,350 shares. Gradient Invs Lc holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Innovations Limited Liability Company holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 12,742 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested in 0.23% or 1.10M shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Archer Daniels Midland declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Archer Daniels Midland Co. ramps up early retirement to reduce headcount – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Archer Daniels Midland: Trade War Presents Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at ALV, HOG, AN; Miss at PCAR & TSLA – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Kenworth Sales Manager Fights Sex Trafficking After “Looking The Other Way” – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like PACCAR Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 126,071 shares to 28,909 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,780 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca holds 0.03% or 2,550 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 50 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 5,152 shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont owns 126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 21,356 were accumulated by Fifth Third State Bank. 452,841 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 18,070 are owned by Coldstream Management. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has invested 0.09% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ftb Advisors has 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 59,131 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 20,270 shares. Cls has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 512,673 shares.