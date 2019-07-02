Mycio Wealth Partners Position in Paccar (PCAR) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose; Medifast (MED) Position Raised by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 1.22M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 494.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,618 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 1,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 123,567 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Kbc Gp Nv has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ifrah Finance Services stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 25,615 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested 0.07% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 11,500 shares. 136,531 are owned by Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Com. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Everence Cap Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,770 shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Meeder Asset holds 20 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 163,017 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Whittier Communications reported 5 shares. Yorktown & Research Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,482 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 14,874 shares to 16,283 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 35,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,174 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Medifast (NYSE:MED) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Aramark, Twilio And More – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HEXO MED, an affiliate of HEXO Corp, secures medical cannabis license in Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. drugmakers institute new round of increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,019 shares to 15,277 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 29,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.38 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider HUBBARD TODD R sold $53,915. $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Davila Marco A. sold $506,485. ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold $1.04 million worth of stock or 15,784 shares. DANFORTH DAVID J also sold $197,383 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stock Roundup: F, GM, PAG, PCAR & GT Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will PACCAR Pack a Punch in This Quarter’s Earnings? – Motley Fool” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, PCAR – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PACCAR declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 222 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 20,363 shares in its portfolio. 365,201 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 2,050 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.25% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 91,498 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 18,512 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 80 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.25% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sumitomo Life Co stated it has 25,557 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.06% stake. Birmingham Capital Management Incorporated Al has invested 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 67,393 shares. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 27,532 shares.