Mycio Wealth Partners Position in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Boosted Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 131.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 100,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 177,513 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 76,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 1.99M shares traded or 85.50% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $219.31. About 104,010 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 317,961 shares. Bogle Invest Management LP De holds 0.58% or 42,390 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 59 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc reported 200 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 197,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 10,645 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Macquarie Limited holds 316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,078 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 2.55M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock holds 1.00M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 4,238 shares. 5,752 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,697 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 32.64 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares to 99,251 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 9,374 shares to 11,870 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,342 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

