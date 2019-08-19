Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $788,886; Textron (TXT) Position Has Increased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 3.26 million shares traded or 107.00% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Side-Facing Seats-Installation of Airba; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 153,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21M, down from 157,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 45,391 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $18.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Limited has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 124,269 shares. Gibson Limited Co owns 2,378 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 22,408 were accumulated by Monarch Capital Mgmt. Horan Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 287,871 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 17.87 million shares. Usca Ria reported 63,511 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp invested in 86,315 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Seven Post Office LP has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 415,017 shares. Insurance Tx invested in 4.39% or 440,295 shares. Mengis Cap Management has invested 4.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cahill Fincl Advsr invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares to 6,285 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 4,200 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 256 shares stake. 15,261 are owned by Oppenheimer. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp stated it has 58,572 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mrj Capital Inc owns 83,797 shares. Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.04% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 28,508 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 293 shares stake. Guardian Life Of America invested in 677 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 1,771 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 132,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 162,741 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

