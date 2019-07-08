Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Stock Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21M, down from 157,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $199.47. About 17.77 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 2.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares to 445,853 shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: Users Can Delete Unwanted Apps in watchOS 6 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.52 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur Mngmt Corp stated it has 3.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bouchey Financial Group Inc Ltd reported 1.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Resources reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boltwood Management holds 16,676 shares. Loeb Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics Natl Bank Department holds 2.06% or 47,600 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Ltd Co holds 2.3% or 101.00 million shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 61,980 shares or 4.01% of the stock. City holds 42,271 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 0.63% or 2,132 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc accumulated 116,701 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 79,842 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.29% or 37,395 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 117,433 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co holds 4,915 shares. First Comml Bank invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 113,921 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability holds 2.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 635,828 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company owns 338,910 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 4,247 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,863 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segantii Capital Ltd holds 80,000 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 27,290 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares to 42,849 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,941 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).