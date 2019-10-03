Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Its American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Holding by $573,600; As Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $3.23 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.97M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 828,334 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH); 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Proposed Exchange Offers; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Community Health Systems Rtg To ‘CCC+’; Outlk Neg; 09/05/2018 – Community Health Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 20 Days; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO MAKE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR UP TO $1.93B NOTES

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 4,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.17. About 1.85M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,958 shares to 190,798 shares, valued at $29.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,249 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kraft Shares Tumble as Buffett Partner 3G Capital Cuts Stake – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central National Bank & Trust Trust reported 3,479 shares. Wesbanco National Bank reported 7,198 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,750 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 1.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 50,790 shares. Moreover, Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,500 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fundx Grp Llc reported 0.46% stake. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clark Cap Management Gru Inc owns 353,809 shares. Financial Advantage Inc has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.3% or 33,839 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 6.96 million shares. Bennicas And stated it has 1.83% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hugh Johnson Advisors holds 2,245 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,550 activity. The insider Fordham Benjamin C bought $46,300.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreements to Sell Hospitals Located in Davenport and Lake Wales, Florida – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) CEO Wayne Smith on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Health Systems (CYH) Presents At UBS Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CHS to sell Middle Tennessee hospital to Vanderbilt – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CYH shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 1.14M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 17,321 shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 3.01M shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 568,258 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated reported 3,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 212,398 were reported by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 45,837 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 76,300 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 188 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0% or 115,900 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Limited Liability Co accumulated 203,935 shares.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 EPS, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS) by 63,000 shares to 660,000 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS).