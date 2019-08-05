Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Position by $3.44 Million; As Costco Whsl (COST) Stock Value Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $223.35. About 128,453 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 84,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 92,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 177,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 33.24 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. 686 Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares with value of $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

