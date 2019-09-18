Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake; Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 14,097 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 251,847 shares with $57.01 million value, down from 265,944 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.61. About 20,050 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY

Among 4 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $5.88’s average target is 5.95% above currents $5.55 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5.5000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. See Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $5.5000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $6 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $8 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 35,645 shares to 1.80 million valued at $75.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 9,324 shares and now owns 56,662 shares. Proshares Tr (NOBL) was raised too.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. Ghasemi Seifi had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.54M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Financial Bank N A, a New York-based fund reported 9,147 shares. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 1,117 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 897,416 shares. 285,836 were accumulated by Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc. Kames Cap Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 135,555 shares. Fiduciary holds 64,530 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 1.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Beach Investment Counsel Pa stated it has 1,661 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 7,425 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 42,453 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,257 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,042 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.67% above currents $220.61 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.08 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Swiss State Bank has 110,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 7,621 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 13,825 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Principal Group has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). D E Shaw And Com owns 990,173 shares. Aperio Grp Limited accumulated 28,304 shares. 124,200 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 54,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 21,200 shares. Voya Investment Management Llc has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 23,641 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 75,187 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 9.15 million shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Commerce Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 772,134 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 25,005 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Chain Drug Rvw: Diplomat Pharmacy names Griffin CEO; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SAYS PARK RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO; 08/03/2018 – DANCE BIOPHARM ELECTS BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS