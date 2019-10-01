Mycio Wealth Partners Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

Among 4 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is 9.27% above currents $47.36 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 18. Citigroup maintained the shares of BX in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 19. See The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

18/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $52 Downgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $45 Maintain

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 132.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc acquired 2,041 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 3,584 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 1,543 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $211.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $376.18. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 165 investors sold The Blackstone Group Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coe Capital Llc has invested 0.83% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Regions Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 135,606 shares. 48,920 were reported by Fosun Limited. Stifel Fincl holds 360,513 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 150,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc, New York-based fund reported 174,901 shares. First Personal has 6,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.16% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gruss Communications Inc holds 1.85% or 38,500 shares. The Wyoming-based Southport Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Edgemoor Advsr has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Llc stated it has 54,903 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.69% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 34,194 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now Buys? – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Blackstone – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Starts The Blackstone Group (BX) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 5.63 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO HAS ALSO AGREED NOT TO SUPPORT ANY FUTURE FAILURE TO PAY EVENTS AFFECTING HOVNANIAN; 04/04/2018 – BX, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA EXECUTE MOU ON INVESTMENT VEHICLE; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Names Michael McRaith Managing Director in Blackstone Insurance Solution; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $56.60 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 32.68 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 5,639 shares to 208,285 valued at $33.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 2,997 shares and now owns 114,708 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 12.36% above currents $376.18 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11.