Mycio Wealth Partners Lifted Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake By $1.24 Million; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lifted Sherwin Williams (SHW) Holding By $1.38 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Sherwin Williams (SHW) stake by 320.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company acquired 3,202 shares as Sherwin Williams (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 4,202 shares with $1.81M value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Sherwin Williams now has $46.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc acquired 6,528 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 265,944 shares with $50.79M value, up from 259,416 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M bought 500 shares worth $216,035.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -2.68% below currents $512.6 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.31% or 1,650 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 664 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.62% or 661,188 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs holds 574 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 725 are owned by Wesbanco Bancorp. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited reported 9,344 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 167,127 shares. 748 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Endurance Wealth accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 746 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 5,352 shares to 2,548 valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) stake by 7,062 shares and now owns 4,710 shares. Hb Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,199 were reported by Capital Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,665 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management. 896,352 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Maple Cap Mgmt reported 2,754 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Whitnell And Communications has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,000 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 27,217 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Field & Main Bankshares reported 140 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested in 0.07% or 64,494 shares. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 3,312 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 181,545 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 229,082 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co reported 205,374 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.66% above currents $220.64 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $215 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $220 target.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. Ghasemi Seifi also bought $4.54M worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Friday, July 26.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 47,113 shares to 41,682 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 5,373 shares and now owns 187,840 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was reduced too.