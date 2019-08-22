Mycio Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Bokf Has Trimmed Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Stock Declined

Bokf decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 3,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 153,490 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 156,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 2.27 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79 million, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $225.03. About 409,173 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 266,716 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). D E Shaw Com Inc reported 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp owns 36,925 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Comm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.53% or 489,410 shares. Montag A Associates Incorporated reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mairs & Power has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bokf Na has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Nuwave Inv has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. 7,615 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Winch Advisory Service holds 0% or 34 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 17,470 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 5,582 shares to 48,495 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 126,071 shares to 28,909 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 29,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,747 shares, and cut its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cohen & Steers accumulated 0.01% or 10,934 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.37% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Maverick Ltd has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Opus Invest Management Inc reported 34,800 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,268 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Co has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). New York-based Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny has invested 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 2,242 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,486 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 307,104 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Trust Company has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,462 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 3.75% or 15.39 million shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.