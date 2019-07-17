Mycio Wealth Partners Increases Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP); Hansberger Growth Investors LP Increased Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,542 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 75,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 388,907 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $165.39. About 1.39 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

