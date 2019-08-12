Mycio Wealth Partners Increased Its Stake in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.49 Million as Stock Declined; United Services Automobile Association Continues to Hold Position in Opko Health (OPK)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 461.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 275,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 335,268 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, up from 59,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 4.11 million shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.26M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 496,008 shares to 12.15 million shares, valued at $496.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 46,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Asset Lc holds 1.18 million shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. North Star Mngmt owns 30,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0% or 150,000 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 5,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 568,845 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 25,500 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 3.37M shares. 1.45M were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Creative Planning reported 48,119 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has 640,002 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 400,281 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 4,766 shares. Citigroup accumulated 115,590 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.70 million activity. HSIAO JANE PH D bought $20,297 worth of stock. PAGANELLI JOHN A bought $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $61,500 was made by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR on Wednesday, May 22. 10,000 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares with value of $21,442 were bought by Rubin Steven D. Logal Adam also bought $6,630 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares. The insider Fishel Robert Scott bought 50,000 shares worth $96,000.

