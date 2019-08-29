Mycio Wealth Partners Increased Its Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Position by $897,765; As Carters (CRI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 30,910 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 19,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 532,026 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 59,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 641,863 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, up from 582,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 765,249 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fin Management LP holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.05 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.03% or 8.28 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited reported 16,657 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 74 shares. Qs Lc reported 11,600 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 53,699 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Millennium Management Limited Co reported 1.91M shares. Prudential Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 0% or 45,768 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 79,002 shares. 16,673 were reported by Veritable Lp. 12,395 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Assetmark Incorporated reported 5,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 160,787 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,019 shares to 15,277 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,705 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 429,667 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 24,969 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.1% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 157,851 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 0% or 10,788 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 3 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.16% or 10,000 shares. International Grp Inc Incorporated holds 91,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management accumulated 23,953 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 73,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP invested 0.02% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Swiss Savings Bank holds 83,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Group owns 163,224 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 2,071 shares. 10,000 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. First Lp stated it has 60,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

