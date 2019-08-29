Mycio Wealth Partners Increased Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Position by $1.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 594,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47 million, up from 564,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 249,826 shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79M, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $226.19. About 398,968 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,922 shares to 117,705 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 15,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,106 shares, and cut its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 4,637 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt And Research invested in 5,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Trustco Bancshares N Y invested in 1,800 shares. First American Bankshares holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 17,775 shares. Sir Mgmt Limited Partnership has 104,151 shares. Moreover, Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Capital Investors reported 4.23M shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.20 million shares or 4.93% of the stock. Hl Serv holds 4,303 shares. Bartlett And Llc holds 491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 100 shares. 1,016 are held by Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, First Personal Service has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer reported 0.45% stake.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $114,713 activity. The insider Hobart Brian E bought $100,061.