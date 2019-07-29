Mycio Wealth Partners Holds Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP); Hawk Ridge Management Has Upped Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake by $5.49 Million as Share Price Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 228,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,358 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, up from 582,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 386,947 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 370,807 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares to 376,534 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UFPI vs. LPX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 133,072 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 346,016 are owned by Merian (Uk) Ltd. Pnc Finance Ser holds 75,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 222 shares stake. Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 13,480 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 257,300 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 8,833 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 791,673 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Texas-based Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Mercantile Tru owns 920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.05% or 4.97M shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 207,080 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Economic and Earnings Data to Flood Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain ADP Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Advsr reported 1.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 685,232 shares. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 1.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 49,590 shares. Albion Fincl Ut reported 3,221 shares stake. Grimes And Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mirador Prns LP reported 0.81% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alpha Windward has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,677 are owned by Duncker Streett &. Frontier Investment Mngmt Co owns 1,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Epoch Invest Partners holds 155,913 shares. Df Dent, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,456 shares. Lafayette Investments reported 1,260 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% or 68,713 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. $5.42 million worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629.