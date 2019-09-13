Mycio Wealth Partners Has Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $570,698; Stock Price Rose; Grimes & Company Cut Williams (WSM) Position by $7.42 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 114,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 9,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, down from 123,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 1.08M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26M, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Well Done Williams-Sonoma – Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “POTTERY BARN INTRODUCES MIX-AND-MATCH TEXTILES COLLECTION WITH FASHION DESIGNERS EMILY CURRENT AND MERITT ELLIOTT – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $76.55M for 16.98 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke & Bieler LP invested in 0.92% or 806,000 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 300 shares. Blackrock owns 7.77M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 207,151 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 23,300 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 40 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 46,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0% or 150 shares. 16,740 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorp. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 20,859 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.02% or 5,579 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated holds 0.12% or 171,701 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital accumulated 46,712 shares or 1.15% of the stock.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors High (HYD) by 16,884 shares to 625,021 shares, valued at $39.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx Invmnt Grade Cor (LQD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 10,174 shares to 695 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 5,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,285 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).