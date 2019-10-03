Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by $573,600; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined While Millennium Management Has Lifted Its Position

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 744.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.43 million, up from 227,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 2.76 million shares traded or 131.95% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 4,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 4.78M shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.56 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 95,908 shares to 124,822 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,249 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Hightower Lta has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 1.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sandhill Capital Limited Liability stated it has 7,410 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.46% or 31,296 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fin, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,916 shares. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hillsdale Inv holds 5,205 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Architects holds 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1,526 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.09% or 1,941 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Barr E S has 208,692 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.18% or 26,154 shares. Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 58,258 shares to 45,806 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radius Health Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI).

