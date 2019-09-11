Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake by $788,886 as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Caprock Group Has Lifted Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 16,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 58,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.32M market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 511,662 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 153,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21M, down from 157,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 41.22M shares traded or 61.72% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Capital Incorporated owns 41,688 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 5.34M shares. Ithaka Group reported 3,450 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com has 1.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd holds 1.94% or 24,149 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 209,815 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc invested in 172,200 shares. Buckingham Mngmt reported 66,746 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Fcg Ltd Co has 1.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,888 were reported by Bellecapital Limited. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Lc holds 415,913 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.53% or 44,542 shares in its portfolio. Miller Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,420 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise Apple TV+ pricing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL: Dan Nathan’s Apple Options Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21,893 shares to 44,186 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Health Insurance Innovations Is Falling 11% Today – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Terminates Relationship with Health Benefits One, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Genworth (GNW) to Divest Genworth Canada for $1.8 Billion – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HIIQ implements ActiveProspect’s TCPA compliance controls Nasdaq:HIIQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. $239,254 worth of stock was bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. $89,061 worth of stock was bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 21,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Axa reported 56,800 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 80,005 shares stake. 263,269 were accumulated by Geode Management Ltd Company. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 15,649 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mgmt LP stated it has 161,600 shares. 11,185 are owned by Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. State Street invested in 260,710 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York, New York-based fund reported 3,665 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 67,576 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 121,590 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,375 shares to 7,110 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,382 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).