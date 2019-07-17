Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by $3.44 Million; As Imax (IMAX) Shares Rose, Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Trimmed Stake by $12.17 Million

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 506,698 shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc analyzed 19,319 shares as the company's stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $264.13. About 105,750 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.75 million for 40.26 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A also bought $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.52M for 23.59 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)