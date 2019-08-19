Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lowered Its Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stake as Valuation Rose; Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (PNC) Holder Orrstown Financial Services Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (PNC) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 10,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 18,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.31. About 1.57M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $223.43. About 68,984 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,035 shares to 1,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,943 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,221 shares to 66,792 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 59,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).