Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lowered Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position By $3.19 Million; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 14,097 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 251,847 shares with $57.01M value, down from 265,944 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $45.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.98% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $207.87. About 513,930 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 13.76% above currents $52.89 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. See Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $74.0000 73.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $53.0000 51.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67 New Target: $61 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $60 New Target: $49 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $77 New Target: $60 Downgrade

More notable recent Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Walgreens (WBA), Postmates Announce On-Demand Delivery In New York City – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Recession Red Flags? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J agrees to settlement with two Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 2.15 million shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 05/04/2018 – Walgreens Supports Surgeon General’s Advisory on Naloxone and Opioid Overdose; 28/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Walgreens boosting hourly workers’ pay by $100 million per year; 12/03/2018 – West Virginia Rite Aid Stores Remain In-Network for State Public Employees as Stores Convert to Walgreens; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – FAIRWEATHER TO SERVE AS SENIOR ADVISOR TO CEO STEFANO PESSINA FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND FINANCE; 08/03/2018 – Walgreens shuffles financial leadership; 08/05/2018 – Gladson to Capture Product lmagery & Specification Details for Walgreens; 03/05/2018 – Walgreens Launches Online Skincare Advisor SkinID™ to Provide Acne Sufferers with Personalized Skincare Regimens; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SALES $33,021 MLN VS $29,446 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $47.77 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.35 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 13,856 shares to 382,433 valued at $112.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 35,645 shares and now owns 1.80M shares. Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) was raised too.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Products Awarded New Contract to Supply Samwha Capacitor in Yongin, South Korea – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Air Products (APD) Awarded New Contract to Supply Samwha Capacitor in Yongin, South Korea – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc invested in 1,269 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 349,868 are owned by Alleghany De. Personal Cap Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Albert D Mason Inc has invested 1.49% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 201 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,826 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates accumulated 3,703 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 37,029 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cohen Lawrence B owns 1.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,529 shares. 3,426 are owned by Sandy Spring Bank. Confluence Wealth Limited Com stated it has 2,042 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Co holds 9,940 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 31,950 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 8.96% above currents $207.87 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $222 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”.