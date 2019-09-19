Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $570,698 as Valuation Rose; Photronics (PLAB) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Decreased Its Holding by $1.91 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Photronics (PLAB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 238,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.33M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Photronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $735.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 206,698 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26 million, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 870,482 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP) by 117,683 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pyxus International by 60,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PLAB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 60.62 million shares or 1.77% less from 61.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd invested in 275,219 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 81,967 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt Communication. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Brandywine Invest Lc invested in 0% or 31,574 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 631,611 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 350,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 281,738 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 872,384 shares or 0% of the stock. 342,491 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.08 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19B. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 5,900 shares to 102,080 shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 53,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).