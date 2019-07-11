Mycio Wealth Partners Has Increased Stake in Paccar (PCAR); As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 327,195 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 59.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 644 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 437 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $537.1. About 156,513 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares to 29,543 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 13,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,172 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PACCAR -2% after revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Magna (MGA) Hit by Rising Costs & Soft Vehicle Production – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Act EXPO Kicks Off With Unveiling Of Toyota And Kenworth Fuel Cell Electric Trucks – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Paccar (PCAR) Now – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR (PCAR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by Davila Marco A. on Wednesday, February 13. $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by HUBBARD TODD R. $197,383 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares were sold by DANFORTH DAVID J. 15,784 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E. BARKLEY MICHAEL T also sold $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,900 were reported by Mengis. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.1% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 180,322 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.13% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 362,700 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 19,817 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 18,997 are owned by Menta Capital Llc. Smithfield Trust holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 200 shares stake. Inv Counsel invested in 11,550 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 449,562 are held by Gamco Et Al. 69,342 are held by Umb Bancorporation N A Mo. Moody Fincl Bank Division invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ISRG – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Stocks: Invest In Business, Not Science – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 30,901 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com invested in 5,114 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Chase Inv Counsel Corp has 0.77% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,640 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 1,247 shares. Williams Jones Associates Lc has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). D E Shaw Inc owns 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,253 shares. 3.45M were reported by Capital World Invsts. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc accumulated 4,655 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,700 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation has 6,398 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 105,037 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Va stated it has 905 shares. Adage Cap Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 183,631 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 201,016 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $1.09M worth of stock. Another trade for 458 shares valued at $229,014 was made by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. $3.94 million worth of stock was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 40,164 shares to 88,770 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).