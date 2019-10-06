Mycio Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Position; Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Deposit (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shorts Lowered By 16.67%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Deposit (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) had a decrease of 16.67% in short interest. DXF’s SI was 1,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Deposit (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s short sellers to cover DXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 1,702 shares traded or 80.11% up from the average. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) has declined 60.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DXF News: 30/04/2018 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased American Express Co (Call) (AXP) stake by 97.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,780 shares as American Express Co (Call) (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 100 shares with $12,000 value, down from 4,880 last quarter. American Express Co (Call) now has $95.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) stake by 95,908 shares to 124,822 valued at $744,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,958 shares and now owns 190,798 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 20.03% above currents $114.41 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform”. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl has invested 0.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Arete Wealth reported 11,355 shares stake. 2,500 are owned by Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc. Hyman Charles D has 0.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,089 shares. Convergence Prns Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,511 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Scotia Cap has 15,347 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amarillo National Bank accumulated 8,494 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Penobscot Mgmt Com reported 8,459 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 2,049 shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 132,057 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.35% or 8,124 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Stays Strong With Solid Guidance Update – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, American Express to ‘relaunch’ SkyMiles card – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 30, 2019.