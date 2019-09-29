Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $949,174; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding by $11.69 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 307,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.99 million, up from 993,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.74M shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 32,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 27/03/2018 – CBS News: Sources tell CBS News it is likely that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about the; 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 20/03/2018 – The End for Facebook’s Security Evangelist; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 528,857 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Canal Insurance has 70,000 shares. Madison Invest owns 290,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,817 shares. Terril Brothers Inc reported 6.2% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.03% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Forest Hill Limited Liability Corp holds 93,850 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Royal London Asset Management holds 0.11% or 301,064 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management has invested 6.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.11% stake. Adirondack Tru invested in 0.03% or 1,312 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 22,303 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability owns 117,765 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 421,651 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $27.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 55,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 100,514 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $95.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 197,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 16, 2019.