Mycio Wealth Partners Has Boosted Stake in Wabtec (WAB) by $570,698; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowered General Mls (GIS) Position as Stock Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 46,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 504,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49M, down from 550,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 1.41M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26 million, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 669,854 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.74 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25,154 shares to 114,901 shares, valued at $27.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 288,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mgmt Inc accumulated 23,954 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank reported 7,681 shares. 4,122 are owned by Summit Fin Wealth Ltd Liability. Piershale Gru Incorporated has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Utah Retirement invested in 113,067 shares. Park Circle Communication accumulated 38,100 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited reported 29,320 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Next Financial Gru owns 13,366 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Brinker Capital Incorporated has 36,047 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 854,798 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc reported 0.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,905 are held by Regions Financial. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Central Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0% or 10 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 18,736 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.01% or 3,561 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 75,435 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6.27M shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested in 0% or 169 shares. Agf America has invested 1.66% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sphera Funds Management Limited has 40,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Invesco invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Private Advisor Grp Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,611 shares. Cetera Advsrs holds 3,659 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 308 shares to 1,582 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 113,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,333 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).